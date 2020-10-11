Gunter, Royal Lee

(nee Mattingly) went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born and raised in Grand Island, Nebraska, Dec. 15, 1939. She attended Westmar College in Iowa, where she met and then married Donn Gunter in 1963. Her first career was teaching French and English in middle and high school. She received her first Master's in Adult Education from University of Missouri-St. Louis. After working in retail, at the Frame Factory for many years, while raising her three children, she attended Eden Seminary to become a deacon in the United Methodist Church in the '90s. As a deacon she, in her third career, served as the chaplain at Gambrill Gardens, a retirement home, from where she retired in 2012. All her adult life she was active in United Methodist Women, Sweet Adeline's women's barbershop, as a member of St. Louis Harmony, and facilitated grief groups while working at Gambrill.

She is survived by her husband, Donn Gunter, her three children, Brian (Rebecca L.), Brent (Margaret) and Rebecca M. Gunter, her granddaughters, Sebastian Gunter and Collin Certa, St. Louis, MO, and her sister, Ronda (Mattingly) Rhea, Corinth, Texas. She is also sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Royal lived her last three years at Provision Living, now Cedarhurst, where she received great care and the family would like to thank those who cared for her while she was a resident.

Services: A memorial service will be planned for the summer of 2021, when extended family can travel to St. Louis for the service. She will be interred at Jefferson Barracks cemetery on the day of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to The Alzheimer's Association of St. Louis, or inExcelsis Love, at inexcelsislove.org, a local organization that helps the homeless of St. Louis, for which her daughter, Becky, serves as a member of their board.

