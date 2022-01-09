Schierding, Royce G.

of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 34 years to Connie Jo Vance; father of Elizabeth (Robert) Conaway, Lydia (Scott) Musick, and Amanda Lila; grandfather of Caleb Birkes, Jake Phillips, and Ethan Birkes; great-grandfather to Levi Birkes; brother to Lloyd (the late Jane) Schierding. He also had many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Della Schierding, and his sister, Dolores Bizelli.

Royce completed his Doctoral degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla in 1965 and worked primarily for Monsanto Electronic Materials Company (MEMC) until retiring on January 1, 1997. He had a lifetime passion for technical matters, writing, and issues. He felt fortunate to be a part of the developing semiconductor business that supports technology we all depend on today.

Royce was a faithful supporter of the St. Charles Historical Society for decades. He also researched and published numerous genealogy articles and books. Traveling the globe with Jo, enjoying good food and fine wines, Cardinals baseball, skiing, bicycling, and playing music with talented friends were all much enjoyed pursuits in retirement. He was a reliable friend who could be counted on to help when needed. Royce was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00pm at Baue Funeral Home St. Charles, on Jefferson. A Sharing of Memories will be held at 4:30pm. Memorials to St. Charles Historical Society. Visit Baue.com