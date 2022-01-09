Menu
Sister Ruch Burkart CSJ
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO

Burkart, CSJ, Sister Ruth

Passed away on Dec. 22, 2021 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. She was 93 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 75 years. Born on March 26, 1928 in New Franken, WI to Marie (Schauer) and Killian Burkart. She had 5 brothers, 1 sister and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister Ruth taught at the intermediate, junior high and secondary level. She had a degree in chemistry and education, she was also a spiritual director. Funeral Mass at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111, or online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
MO
Jan
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
