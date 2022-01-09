Burkart, CSJ, Sister Ruth

Passed away on Dec. 22, 2021 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. She was 93 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 75 years. Born on March 26, 1928 in New Franken, WI to Marie (Schauer) and Killian Burkart. She had 5 brothers, 1 sister and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister Ruth taught at the intermediate, junior high and secondary level. She had a degree in chemistry and education, she was also a spiritual director. Funeral Mass at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Live streamed at video.ibm.com/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111, or online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE.