Beermann, Russell H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of Joann Beermann (nee Gaia); loving father of Russ Jr. (Diane) Beermann, Carolyn (Clay) Merritt and Sharon (Tom) Beermann-Curtin; dear grandfather of Steve (Kate), Shannon (Ben), Sam, Jennifer, Connor, Bryan, Katie and Greg; dear friend of many.

Russ was a man of God, soft spoken with a quick sense of humor. He was always there for his family, friends and community with a smile and a positive quip that covered the moment. God was first, then family, and his love for both was shown in both word and deed. We are so grateful for the time we shared with him.

Services: A private Memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be held with inurnment at Jefferson Barracks with full military honors. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul Church, 1408 South 10th St., 63104 appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.