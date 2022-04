Pohlen, Russell K.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Beloved son of the late Jackie Pohlen; dearest friend of many. Russ also loved the New York Yankees.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois,

Tuesday, October 5, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, then to J.B. National Cemetery for services at 12:30 p.m. Memorials to a veteran's organization of one's choice appreciated.