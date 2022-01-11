Whites, Russell L.

Russell (Rusty) L. Whites, of Chesterfield, Mo. died suddenly on January 4, 2022. He was the son of Eugene N. Whites and Calvina E. (nee Badgley) Whites. He leaves behind children, Meredith (Ronald) Treadway, Ryan Whites, and Christopher Whites; grandson, Matthew Whites; siblings, Carol (Patrick) Howley, Richard (Carol) Whites, and Deborah (Daniel) Barranti; and numerous nieces and nephews. He served as a radioman with the 101s Airborne Division in Viet Nam in 1968/1969 with honor, then worked in the St. Louis banking community for many years until retirement. No services are planned.