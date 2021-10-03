Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth A. Bubla
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bubla, Ruth A.

Wed., Sept. 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Bubla; dear mother of Laura (Paul) Tague and Linda (Todd) Brady; dear grandmother of Melissa, Rebecca (Bryan), Jessie, Douglas, Jessica and Marissa; dear great-grandmother of Elliot; dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend, went home to Jesus on September 30, 2021. Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Oct. 9, 1-4pm; Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Humane Soceity of Miissouri.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
9
Service
4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May she rest in peace God Bless
michael ortmann
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results