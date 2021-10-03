Bubla, Ruth A.

Wed., Sept. 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Bubla; dear mother of Laura (Paul) Tague and Linda (Todd) Brady; dear grandmother of Melissa, Rebecca (Bryan), Jessie, Douglas, Jessica and Marissa; dear great-grandmother of Elliot; dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend, went home to Jesus on September 30, 2021. Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Oct. 9, 1-4pm; Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Humane Soceity of Miissouri.