Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Janet Carnie
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Carnie, Ruth Janet

(nee Firnhaber), was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on, Sunday, February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Carnie; loving mother of Kevin (Patricia) Carnie, Sr., Kathleen Carnie, Pam Brinker, Diane (Brad,Sr.) Gilbert and the late Sandra "Sam" Carnie; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Jr. (Alison), David (Alison), Emily (Elliott), Jason (Colleen), Nicholas, Hope, Gretchen (Ryan), Devin (Felicia), Bradley, Jr. (Elma), Kaleigh (Charles), Brian (Ashlea), and Madison and great-grandmother of Reese, Kendall, Dominic, Nolan, Kennedy, Avery, Trenton, Dilyn, Sawyer, Hudson, Ryan Marie, Remi, Bradley, III, Tristen, and Easton; dear sister of the late Marion Firnhaber and special friend of her late "pal" Sasha.

Services: Private service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
We will all miss that smile! Prayers and hugs to you all! Will always have fond memories of hanging out at the Carnie house!
Laura Brundick
Friend
March 4, 2021
Kevin and Family: Sincerest condolences. Ruth was the life of every party. Such a fun person for which I am sure many maintain warm feelings.
Mark Flynn
March 3, 2021
Diane & family,
My deepest sympathy in the passing of your mom . Praying for peace & strength during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Karen Nine
Karen Nine
Friend
March 3, 2021
Diane, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your dear mom. Blessings and hugs to your family. Sue Ahner
Sue Ahner
March 3, 2021
Ruth was a great neighbor on Arroyo Drive. Our condolences to the Carnie family.



BARBARA & CHARLES SIGLER
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
Sending love and support to our Carnie Family. May God's perpetual light shine upon her. You are all in out thoughts and prayers!
Annie Denny-Lehrer
March 3, 2021
Ruth was a friend of our familiy for as long as I can remember. As a young adult Ruth & I worked together,she changed from family friend, to a friend of mine. I have great memories of the Carnie family. Love Brian & Becky Fennessey
Brian Fennessey
Friend
March 2, 2021
Prayers and Blessing for your Loss of your Mother
cathleen Donley
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss!
Bill and Laura Marlo
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results