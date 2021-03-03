Carnie, Ruth Janet

(nee Firnhaber), was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on, Sunday, February 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Carnie; loving mother of Kevin (Patricia) Carnie, Sr., Kathleen Carnie, Pam Brinker, Diane (Brad,Sr.) Gilbert and the late Sandra "Sam" Carnie; cherished grandmother of Kevin, Jr. (Alison), David (Alison), Emily (Elliott), Jason (Colleen), Nicholas, Hope, Gretchen (Ryan), Devin (Felicia), Bradley, Jr. (Elma), Kaleigh (Charles), Brian (Ashlea), and Madison and great-grandmother of Reese, Kendall, Dominic, Nolan, Kennedy, Avery, Trenton, Dilyn, Sawyer, Hudson, Ryan Marie, Remi, Bradley, III, Tristen, and Easton; dear sister of the late Marion Firnhaber and special friend of her late "pal" Sasha.

Services: Private service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.