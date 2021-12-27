Chase, Ruth Shirley

Daughter of the late Ruth Elizabeth (Nee Lamb) and Ross Lee Chase. Granddaughter of the late Julia S.(Nee Clark) and Charles Damon Lamb and the late Mary Jane (nee Phelps) and Frank Lee Chase. Dear Sister of the late Julia Elizabeth Fahle and aunt of Lawrence P. Fahle (Alexis) and Cynthia Jean Dix (Gary deceased). Great aunt of Matthew R. Fahle (Dasha) and Kimberly N. Allen (Mark) and Great Great Aunt of Braydon M. Fahle, Keaghan C. Fahle, Gryffin M. Fahle, Mildred A. Allen, Liam Dix, and Logan Dix. Shirley had many dear friends. Shirley graduated from Bristol and Webster Groves high schools. She attended Washington U St. Louis where she affiliated with Kappa Alpha Theta, and the U. of Texas Austin with the Curtis-Wright Engineering program. Shirley worked at Curtis-Wright Corp. and McDonnell-Douglas and retired 1983. Private internment at Bellefontaine Cemetery, Lamb plot.