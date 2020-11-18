One has friends that come and go in your life, but my friendship with Ruth lasted over many years. We worked together professionally in the Hazelwood School District as fellow educators over the course of many years and in a number of positions. We also worked together after retirement from Hazelwood as team chairs and executive board members for the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. Concurrently, she taught graduate courses at Lindenwood as I was doing the same at Fontbonne. In many ways Ruth and I were like sisters. We supported each other and might squabble occasionally, but always came to realize how important we were to each other. She was so proud of her children and her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments in life. I was always amazed when she explained all of the things she cooked for holidays to make sure everyone had their favorite dish. Ruth was the ultimate hostess at many years of Christmas parties in her home as well as many birthdays--she loved parties and celebrations. My thoughts and prayers are with Jim and Sally and her grandchildren. Your gorgeous GG loved all of you very much and gave you amazing memories to cherish.

Joyce Caton Friend November 17, 2020