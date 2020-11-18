Shafer, Ruth K.
(nee Stephan), passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved mother of James (Cynthia) Shafer and Sally (Robert) Terrell. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Brenden, and Benjamin Terrell. Sister of Susan Stephan and Judy (Rusty) Lautenslager. Sister-in-law of Rita (the late Aidan) MacDermot and Ron (Linda) Shafer. Niece of Doug (Regina) Copenhaver. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until time of the service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Cancer Society. Friends may sign the familys online guestbook at Schrader.com.