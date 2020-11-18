Menu
Ruth K. Shafer
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1943
DIED
November 15, 2020

Shafer, Ruth K.

(nee Stephan), passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved mother of James (Cynthia) Shafer and Sally (Robert) Terrell. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Brenden, and Benjamin Terrell. Sister of Susan Stephan and Judy (Rusty) Lautenslager. Sister-in-law of Rita (the late Aidan) MacDermot and Ron (Linda) Shafer. Niece of Doug (Regina) Copenhaver. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until time of the service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Cancer Society. Friends may sign the familys online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Nov
19
Service
7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
Ruth was a wonderful friend. I have so many fond memories from living across the street from her for 26 years. She was a great neighbor, fun book club member, gracious host of an amazing holiday party for many years, and an all around wonderful lady who I always admired. Rest in peace Dr. Ruthie, you will be missed!
Karen Lamar
Friend
November 17, 2020
Ruth was a good neighbor and friend. Her passion for education of our youth was inspirational. We will miss her. My heart, prayers and thoughts go out to James, Sally and family.
Mary Janicki
Friend
November 17, 2020
Such a lovely woman.
Nina Clippard
Classmate
November 17, 2020
Dear, dear Ruthie and family,
My sincere condolences to all of the family, especially Sally and Jim and grandchildren.
It is unimaginable and so sad that you have left us. You were such a vital person in so many ways and for so many people and I’m so grateful that you have be a part of my life starting at Hazelwood an continuing since. Blessings
Jan Crites
Friend
November 17, 2020
To Ruth's (Ruthie, as I knew her) family, I am so sorry for your loss; you are in my prayers. I know she loved you so much!
I knew Ruthie since junior high where we participated in cheerleading together. Eureka High School years were filled with activities and school projects together. Jim and Ruthie became my good friends for many years. Jim Junior and Sally are fondly remembered and the very best is wished for them. Classmates will always be grateful for Ruthie lending her house for class reunion receptions. I am so sorry for her passing, but hope to see her again one day!
Barbara (Bante) Malone-Bequette
Friend
November 17, 2020
One has friends that come and go in your life, but my friendship with Ruth lasted over many years. We worked together professionally in the Hazelwood School District as fellow educators over the course of many years and in a number of positions. We also worked together after retirement from Hazelwood as team chairs and executive board members for the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. Concurrently, she taught graduate courses at Lindenwood as I was doing the same at Fontbonne. In many ways Ruth and I were like sisters. We supported each other and might squabble occasionally, but always came to realize how important we were to each other. She was so proud of her children and her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments in life. I was always amazed when she explained all of the things she cooked for holidays to make sure everyone had their favorite dish. Ruth was the ultimate hostess at many years of Christmas parties in her home as well as many birthdays--she loved parties and celebrations. My thoughts and prayers are with Jim and Sally and her grandchildren. Your gorgeous GG loved all of you very much and gave you amazing memories to cherish.
Joyce Caton
Friend
November 17, 2020
To Ruth's beloved family: You and your mother will be in my prayers and thoughts especially at this time of year. She so loved to cook and entertain for you. She will be greatly missed by all in College Club and her wealth of friends.
Patricia Gray
Friend
November 17, 2020