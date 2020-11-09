Raidt, Ruth L.

(nee Shaver), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack C. Raidt; dear mother of Susan (Gary) Bland, David (the late Shirley) Raidt, Nancy (Gary) Growney, Mary (Edward) Reck, Carol (Paul) Frattini, Cathy (William) Baker and Linda (Ray) Slesinski; dear grandmother of 16; great-grand-mother of 11, great-great-grand-mother of 2; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, November 11, 9:30 a.m. to Cure of Ars Catholic Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Our Lady of Life Endowment Fund appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.