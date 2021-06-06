Menu
Ruth E. Marchiando
FUNERAL HOME
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL

Marchiando, Ruth E.

93, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on June 2, 2021. Ruth was born December 6, 1927, to Anthony and Ferne (Tudor) Wand in Effingham, Illinois. She married Charles Marchiando on July 1, 1947, in Collinsville, Illinois. They

spent 63 years together before his passing.

Playing bridge was Ruth's favorite pastime, and she was very good at it. She was good

at many things; sewing and knitting were a few. She was a great cook, some of her specialties were Baked Alaska, desserts in general, and especially pies--she made the best pie crust ever. She and Charles enjoyed camping together. During his military career, they lived and visited many beautiful places. They were stationed in Taiwan, Italy, and several cold northern states--Maine, Michigan, Montana. As a military wife, she also served her time.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and sisters: Emma Jean Woodis and Mary Martin.

Survivors include her sons: Anthony (Diane) Marchiando of St. Louis, Missouri, Albert (Leslie) Marchiando of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Andrew (Barbara) Marchiando of Helotes, Texas; daughter: Jean (Tom) Lauzon of Reston, Virginia; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and a younger sister, Blanche Nash of Fairview Heights, IL.

Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, 501 W. Main Street, Collinsville, Illinois. Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Bob Dorhauer officiating. Burial will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois, under the direction of Herr Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St., Collinsville, IL
Jun
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St., Collinsville, IL
My sympathy and prayers for God’s Grace and peace. I was privileged to play in several bridge groups with Ruth and Ferne. I also enjoy many recipes that Ruth shared with me. We always had a delicious treat when Ruth was hostess. She always mentioned her family with pride and love.
Martha Kosten
Friend
June 9, 2021
Please accept my condolences. Although I never was lucky enough to meet Mrs. Ruth, I feel like I know her. My good friend Al speaks often of his entire wonderful family with justifiable love and pride. Therefore, I feel a connection, and with that, a loss. Now then, I would be remiss to omit one last thing. Dang, I would have loved to sit drinking a cup of coffee with Al´s dear mom while enjoying her Baked Alaska. I pray we may meet in heaven. I will bring a spoon and a fork. May she Rest In Peace.
Harry Derderian
Other
June 6, 2021
I enjoyed her company immensely especially at the Bridge table. She was a great gal. My sympathies to the family.
Irene Maney
Friend
June 6, 2021
Both Ruth and Chuck were our heros so many years ago when we joined the Shiloh Valley Campers. We so enjoyed their vitality and love of adventure and will always cherish the memories that we made with them.
Bob and Diane Moore
Friend
June 5, 2021
Bob and Diane Moore
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results