Marchiando, Ruth E.

93, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on June 2, 2021. Ruth was born December 6, 1927, to Anthony and Ferne (Tudor) Wand in Effingham, Illinois. She married Charles Marchiando on July 1, 1947, in Collinsville, Illinois. They

spent 63 years together before his passing.

Playing bridge was Ruth's favorite pastime, and she was very good at it. She was good

at many things; sewing and knitting were a few. She was a great cook, some of her specialties were Baked Alaska, desserts in general, and especially pies--she made the best pie crust ever. She and Charles enjoyed camping together. During his military career, they lived and visited many beautiful places. They were stationed in Taiwan, Italy, and several cold northern states--Maine, Michigan, Montana. As a military wife, she also served her time.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and sisters: Emma Jean Woodis and Mary Martin.

Survivors include her sons: Anthony (Diane) Marchiando of St. Louis, Missouri, Albert (Leslie) Marchiando of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Andrew (Barbara) Marchiando of Helotes, Texas; daughter: Jean (Tom) Lauzon of Reston, Virginia; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and a younger sister, Blanche Nash of Fairview Heights, IL.

Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home, 501 W. Main Street, Collinsville, Illinois. Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Bob Dorhauer officiating. Burial will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois, under the direction of Herr Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062.