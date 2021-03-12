Meuser, Ruth Ann

(nee Freund), Fortified with the Sacraments of the holy Mother Church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Anna Freund (nee deBacker); dear step-mother of Sharon Valli; dearest sister of Geraldine Olliges and the late Fred Jr. and Edward J. Freund, Mary Wilde and Rose Garavaglia; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 3140 Meramec 63118 on Saturday, March 13, from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Service concludes at church. Kutis City Service.