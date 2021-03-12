Menu
Ruth Ann Meuser
Meuser, Ruth Ann

(nee Freund), Fortified with the Sacraments of the holy Mother Church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Anna Freund (nee deBacker); dear step-mother of Sharon Valli; dearest sister of Geraldine Olliges and the late Fred Jr. and Edward J. Freund, Mary Wilde and Rose Garavaglia; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 3140 Meramec 63118 on Saturday, March 13, from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Service concludes at church. Kutis City Service.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
3140 Meramec, MO
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
3140 Meramec, MO
To the Best Step Mom ever! Thanks for Loving & Caring about me! You always have a Special Place in my Heart!
Sharon Meuser Valli
March 15, 2021
