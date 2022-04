Rich, Ruth Lillian

(nee Fecht) Asleep in Jesus on December 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Rich; loving mother of Martha (Larry) Felton, Stephen Rich, Katherine McMeans, Cecelia (William) Engert, & David (Jennifer) Rich; Grandmother of 13 & Great Grandmother of 18; our sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm @ JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 9:30 am @ John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County. Interment following services at Our Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Music Program.