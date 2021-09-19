Menu
Ruth Veronica Zelle
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Zelle, Ruth Veronica

(nee Werner) 94, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Loving daughter of the late Sylvester and Hilda Werner (nee Neels); beloved mother of Barbara (the late Ed) Walsh, Susan (Charles) Losh, Bob (Marsha) Zelle, Joe (Kay) Zelle, Nancy (Glen) McDonald, Jeanne (Jeff) Krug, Margie (John) Richardson and the late Bill Zelle; dearest grandma of 18; great-grandma of 36; great-great grandma of 2; our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Mass Tuesday, September 21, 9:30 a.m. from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois to Cure of Ars, 670 S. Laclede Station Rd. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses Preferred or Cure of Ars Church. Memorial Visitation Monday 4-8 pm.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
21
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
21
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Cure of Ars
670 S. Laclede Station Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
