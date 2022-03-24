Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ryan Crecelius
1980 - 2022
BORN
1980
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Crecelius, Ryan

Age 41 (September 22, 1980), of St. Louis City, departed from this life on March 14 due to a drug overdose. He had had a lifelong battle with addiction, losing some and winning others. Two years ago he declared, "I'm tired of living this way!," went cold turkey, and remained clean until a few days ago. He once remarked, "These have been the best two years of my life." He lost this last battle.

Ryan was seldom unemployed and for the last few years worked as a baker for Kaldi Coffee. His friends have described him as fun and funny, but the words most often used for him were "caring," and "kindhearted." He never knew a stranger and struck up a conversation in every line he ever stood. Ryan was loving and loved.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Norman and Kay Crecelius, two brothers Norman Hogan (Bridget), Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Charles Andrew, Modesto, California, two nephews Eli and Luke, his Wednesday night AA support group, and his two best-friend -cats Victor and Rusty.

Services: Funeral services are incomplete. Memorials may be sent directly to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri Network for Opioid Reform and Recovery (Mo Network), or they may be dropped off at Cozean Funeral Home (Farmington) to be forwarded. Share your condolences at

cozeanfuneralhome.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron and Phyllis Laplant
Other
March 22, 2022
I so hate to hear about Ryan. I did not know him but worked with Dr Crecelius at Mineral Area.
Jonny Belfield
Work
March 22, 2022
Karen Gay Howard
March 22, 2022
Kay and Norm Prayers for you and your family. May you find comfort in treasured memories
Ellen Ketcherside
Friend
March 21, 2022
My thoughts go out to your family, this is so unfortunate.
Derek Metcalf
Friend
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results