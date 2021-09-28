Hemkens, Ryan Joseph

July 28, 1981 - September 20, 2021. The man who went by many nicknames -- Ry Ry, Rudy, the Cowboy Kid, the Fishing Magician, and Elk Whisperer--passed away last week in a fashion consistent with how he lived his life: full-throttle, wind in his face, and on the move. A native of Eureka, Ryan spent the majority of his adulthood in Alcova, WY, as well as Jackson, WY, and Minturn, CO. If you have a memory or photo to share, please post it on his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ryan's honor can be made to https://castforkids.org/

We hope you are at peace and your wild, fierce and gentle spirit is free, little Ry Ry. We will love you forever- Mom, Dad, Steven, Claire, Diana, Ben, Mikey and Nicole.

Services:A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Pavillion #2 in Willmore Park, 7200 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 from 3 - 5 p.m.