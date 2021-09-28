Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ryan Joseph Hemkens
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021

Hemkens, Ryan Joseph

July 28, 1981 - September 20, 2021. The man who went by many nicknames -- Ry Ry, Rudy, the Cowboy Kid, the Fishing Magician, and Elk Whisperer--passed away last week in a fashion consistent with how he lived his life: full-throttle, wind in his face, and on the move. A native of Eureka, Ryan spent the majority of his adulthood in Alcova, WY, as well as Jackson, WY, and Minturn, CO. If you have a memory or photo to share, please post it on his Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ryan's honor can be made to https://castforkids.org/

We hope you are at peace and your wild, fierce and gentle spirit is free, little Ry Ry. We will love you forever- Mom, Dad, Steven, Claire, Diana, Ben, Mikey and Nicole.

Services:A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Pavillion #2 in Willmore Park, 7200 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 from 3 - 5 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pavillion #2 in Willmore Park
7200 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heartfelt condolences to the family. Many Blessings and may the Peace of Our LORD be upon you during this time... So many great and fun memories in Wyoming. Fishing, hunting, being on the Platte River, target practice. Never a dull moment!! You will always be remembered my dear friend. Your kindness, your heart and your humor. I Love you!!
Sarah Morris
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results