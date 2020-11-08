Menu
Sally Anne Klohr
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1938
DIED
November 6, 2020

Klohr, Sally Anne

(nee Hannegan) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., Nov. 6, 2020

Beloved wife of Richard 'Dick' Klohr; dear mother and mother-in-law of Pamela (Robert) Navolio, the late Richard Gredory Klohr, Elizabeth (Thomas) Marshall, and Christopher (Amy) Klohr; dear sister of the late Patricia Roll, Robert and William Hannegan; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason Rd. Creve Coeur, Tues., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Little Flower Church.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
530 S. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, Missouri
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
