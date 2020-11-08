Klohr, Sally Anne

(nee Hannegan) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., Nov. 6, 2020

Beloved wife of Richard 'Dick' Klohr; dear mother and mother-in-law of Pamela (Robert) Navolio, the late Richard Gredory Klohr, Elizabeth (Thomas) Marshall, and Christopher (Amy) Klohr; dear sister of the late Patricia Roll, Robert and William Hannegan; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason Rd. Creve Coeur, Tues., Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Little Flower Church.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com