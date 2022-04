Dunn, Sally Ann - Memorial Service Reset for March 19

The memorial service for Sally Ann Dunn, a long-time St. Louis resident involved in many community activities, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6800 Washington Ave. in University City. Cases of Omicron have declined and the church has resumed in-person services. For her obituary, search Google for Sally Ann Dunn Post-Dispatch.