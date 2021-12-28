Menu
Sally Seasongood Levy
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Levy, Sally Seasongood

passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John D. Levy (d. 1987), her brother Lester Seasongood Jr., her granddaughter Catherine Vail Levy; her father Lester Seasongood, her mother Lucille SeegallSeasongood Shiffman; and her dear sister-in-law Sue Seasongood.

Sally left three adoring children and their spouses: John David Levy Jr. (Lucy), Diane Levy Jacobson (Paul) and Mont Seasongood Levy (Karen); seven grandchildren: Jonathon Levy (Sarah), David S Levy (Cheska), Nathaniel Jacobson (Jenny Kim), Benjamin Jacobson, Elizabeth Goodlaxson-Levy (Leah), and Joanna Kyger (Joseph); and eight great-grandchildren: Cameron Jacobson, Zachary Levy, Emma Levy, Ryan Levy, Kate Levy, August Jacobson, Michael Levy, and Joseph Kyger; and a niece Laura Seasongood.

Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1926 Sally moved to St. Louis as a child with her mother. At age 17 she met Johnnie and they married in July 1944. She loved to tell the story that he courted her to music from Wagner's Tristan and Isolde. That launched their joint devotion into all things opera. In the early 1970's, they were founding board members of Opera Theatre of St. Louis (OTSL). Sally delighted in her volunteer involvement in OTSL's early years, including staffing the box office and cleaning apartments to ready them for visiting performers. She had a broad knowledge of opera, enjoying performances in St. Louis and around the world. She was a strong proponent of new operas and her lifetime impact on the opera world was recognized in 2008 with her receipt of Opera America's National Opera Trustee Recognition Award

Sally and Johnnie shared a love of friends, family, music, boating, travel and wine. Sally was an avid reader and Jeopardy fan and enjoyed creating unique needlepoint works. She compiled many photo albums of adventures with family and friends that provide her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren a treasured record of a life well-lived.

In addition to her lifetime work with OTSL, Sally was an active volunteer for several local and national organizations, including the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federation, the National Council of Jewish Women and was a board member of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and The Sheldon Arts Foundation. She was the recipient of several awards, including the 2017 Saint Louis Visionary Award and the Arts and Education Council's Excellence in Philanthropy award in 2007. Sally was a generous donor, establishing the John D. Levy Master Class series at OTSL in Johnnie's memory and later the Sally S. Levy and Family Fund for New Works.

Her family would like to thank Markesha Simmons who was a gentle and thoughtful companion to Sally in her last months.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, December 29th, 2:00 PM at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Road. No visitation prior to service. Private family interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make a tribute in Sally's honor consider a gift to Opera Theatre of St. Louis or an organization of their choice.

The family asks that out of consideration to others, attendees present proof of vaccination and wear a mask during the duration of the service. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Temple Emanuel
12166 Conway Road, MO
Berger Memorial Chapel
We are sending you our deepest sympathies and lots of hugs. Sally was an amazing women and she left you with many wonderful memories May those memories be a blessing to you all. xo
Phyllis and Ken Langsdorf
Friend
December 31, 2021
Of course you know how our hearts and souls are full of appreciation for Sally in our lives. We mourn with you.
Jill & Claude Evans
Family
December 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to Mont And David and their families. Sally was the cornerstone of their family and will be missed by all.
Alan and Vicki Henderson
Friend
December 29, 2021
Laura Seasongood
December 28, 2021
Sincere sympathy and condolences to all the magnificent Levys, whose work for St. Louis and its cultural life is inestimable. At this moment, I also remember and revere John Levy, who, like Sally, was instrumental in building and sustaining Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. The John and Sally Levys, along with their children and grandchildren, are pillars of the community and we are fortunate that the succeeding generationand their children share the commitments and the spirit of the Levy tradition. == Bob Duffy
Robert Duffy
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dearest Saucy, It is hard to find the words to describe what you meant to me. What you meant to the world around you. You taught me the meaning of living one´s best life. You showed me, through your own actions, what it means to be a strong, independent woman, while still holding the people around you close and making them feel loved and supported. You gave me the support to chase my dreams, love adventure, and you always helped me feel proud of my accomplishments as a professional, as a family member, and as a mom and wife. Even the last time we visited a couple weeks ago, you gave me so much love and support, dismissing with a "None of that!" when I started to stammer after you told me goodbye, told me what a wonderful granddaughter I had been. I will always hold the thousands of memories of you close to my heart, and I will strive to live my life as you did, surrounding myself with my passions and loved ones. You did it right, Saucy. You are so loved and will be greatly missed by so many with whom you shared your love. Always, Jojo
Jojo Levy Kyger
Family
December 28, 2021
With wonderful memories of a special lady
Radine and Ben Borowsky
Friend
December 28, 2021
