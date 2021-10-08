Giorgi, Sam

passed away on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021. Loving husband of the late Pat Giorgi (nee Dufur); loving father of Nick (Barb), Pete (Michelle) and Marty Giorgi, and Marie (Michael) Bolton; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 LEMAY FERRY RD., on Tue., Oct. 12, 1 p.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Visitation Mon., 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.