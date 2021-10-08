Menu
Sam Giorgi
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Giorgi, Sam

passed away on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021. Loving husband of the late Pat Giorgi (nee Dufur); loving father of Nick (Barb), Pete (Michelle) and Marty Giorgi, and Marie (Michael) Bolton; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 LEMAY FERRY RD., on Tue., Oct. 12, 1 p.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Visitation Mon., 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Oct
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Linda and Buzz, Janet and Dave
October 8, 2021
Sam was a beloved member of our group of card players. A kind and reserved gentleman and so sorry to lose him. May his family accept my deepest sympathy.
Carl Ehrlich (Doc)
October 8, 2021
