Smith, Sammie J.

passed away on October 3, 2021, at the age of 86 after an 8 year battle living with multiple myeloma. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia (Swearengin). He is survived by his children, son Jeff (Karen) of Fenton, MO and daughter Julie (Todd) McNab of Naperville, IL; his older brother Jack (Jackie) Smith of Cross Timbers, MO; his 4 grandchildren Tori Smith, Alex Smith, Maddie McNab, and Kayla McNab, and his brother-in-law Gary (Janice) Swearengin of Huntsville, AL. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends treasured Sam.

After growing up in Hickory County, Missouri and graduating from college at Southwest Missouri State University, Sam and Pat chose St. Louis as the place to plant their roots. Sam first served in various roles with Hancock Schools for several years, before joining Ross School in Creve Coeur as a 6th grade teacher from 1969 to his retirement in 1988, teaching science, outdoor education, and stepping in as acting principal on several occasions. Sam then launched a second career as an Occupational Therapist Assistant at Delmar Gardens South from 1992 through 1999.

Sam and Pat spent many years traveling with wonderful groups of friends, until his illness. He also enjoyed a weekly golf game with buddies. However, it wasn't the rounds of golf, or the destinations he visited he treasured, rather it was the time spent with his friends.

Truly, Sam had a gift for making friends for life where ever he went. From college at Southwest Missouri State, to his time in the Army Reserves, his exercise classes at the YMCA, to his more recent years getting treatments at St. Anthony's Infusion Center and BJC Siteman Cancer Center, he would light up whatever room he entered. He was also blessed with sweet neighbors who looked after him with TLC after Pat passed.

His legacy will carry on for generations thanks to his incredible talent and ability to craft a story and share sage advice.

Even after cancer took Pat from him two years into his own battle, he never gave up trying to conquer cancer. As a former science teacher, he believed in what was possible with modern medicine. His curiosity and wonder kept him moving forward to see what was next. Even at 86, he felt his life was cut short by the disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, http://www.themmrf.org, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241.

Sam would want his friends and family to celebrate his life safely. A public memorial will be celebrated at a later date, in the meantime he'd ask that you hug your grandkids and share a story in his honor. Kutis Affton Service