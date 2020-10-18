Wilk, Samuel D.

October 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nadine Wilk for 51 years. Dear father of Steven (Jill) Wilk and Daniel Wilk. Loving grandfather of Madison and Tyler Wilk. Beloved son of the late Herbert and Ida Wilk. Dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Sam was a Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows

Services: Due to the current health situation, the services were private. Contributions in Sam's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.