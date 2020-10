Guinn, Samuel H.

Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, October 18, 2020. Beloved father of Stana Gordon, Anthony (Jennifer) Guinn and Jennifer (Randy) Goebel; dear grandfather of Curtis, Michael (Kelsey), Megan (John), Emilee and Nichole; dear great-grandfather of Aiden.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 20, 4-9 p.m. with funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church (4353 Butler Hill Rd., 63128). Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery.