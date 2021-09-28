Menu
Samuel Robert Nussbaum

Nussbaum, Samuel Robert

Physician, researcher, professor, health care executive, jam-maker, gardener, architecture aficionado, world traveler, runner, beloved husband, father, and grandfather Sam Nussbaum passed away on September 23rd at his home in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Nussbaum came to St. Louis in 1996 to become executive vice president, Medical Affairs and System Integration of BJC Health Care. Under his leadership, BJC received the National Quality Award.

Nussbaum also became deeply involved in the Clayton and Washington University Communities, falling in love with the City of Saint Louis. He and his wife of 52 years, Rhoda, recently made a gift to the Clayton Century Foundation to fund improvements at Oak Knoll Park, and underwrote the creation of Nussbaum Plaza at the Brown School of Public Health. In his office, he proudly displayed a photo from when he threw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game.

He loved taking visitors for bike rides and walking tours of St. Louis's landmarks and architecture. His enthusiasm for the St. Louis Zoo and the City Museum equaled or exceeded that of his grandchildren.

Nussbaum led a long and varied career in healthcare that began with two decades at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, where he led the Clinical Endocrine Group Practice, a place that became a training ground for many leaders in American medicine. Nussbaum's time at the endocrine group coincided with the birth of molecular endocrinology, and his work helped unlock many of the secrets of how parathyroid hormone operates, binds to receptors, and helps control calcium levels and bone health. His research paved the way for the creation of synthetic parathyroid hormone and other drugs and treatments for osteoporosis and bone complications of cancer.

As his career moved him away from the direct practice of medicine, Dr. Nussbaum kept himself connected to the daily human impact of his work by making visits to the neonatal intensive care unit at Barnes Hospital. He sponsored and mentored undergraduate and public health graduate students. He and his wife, Rhoda, enjoyed hosting students for lunches and dinners in their nearby home. They also housed out-of-state political campaign workers, who they referred to as their "Wandering Dems."

In 2000, Nussbaum became Executive Vice President, Clinical Health Policy, and Chief Medical Officer for Anthem, the Indianapolis-based health insurer. While at Anthem, Dr. Nussbaum received the 2004 Physician Executive Award of Excellence from the American College of Physician Executives and Modern Physician magazine and was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the "50 Most Influential Physician Executives in Healthcare."

He brought to those roles a tireless commitment to patient advocacy and population health. He was advising startups, biotech firms, publicly traded companies, and pension funds until the weeks leading up to his death. Of particular interest to him were companies developing tests that would allow for the early detection of major diseases.

Nussbaum loved growing his own vegetables and had his own "orchard" of fruit trees and berry bushes, from which he made his signature "Sam's jam." Upon moving From Boston to Saint Louis, he hired two trucks, a moving truck for furniture, and a flatbed for his fruit trees.

He was a lover of cats, and had to be warned, when attending cat shows, to not return home with additional cats, a warning he occasionally failed to heed. He loved traveling with his wife of 52 years, Rhoda. Together, they biked in the Loire Valley, hiked through the rainforests of Costa Rica, and more recently, sailed the Galapagos Islands.

Nussbaum grew up in Kingston, New York, the middle of three children. He spent summers working at several "Borscht Belt" hotels, including the Bonnie View, which was owned by his family.

After finishing Kingston high school in three years, Nussbaum matriculated to the Scholars Program at New York University, where he met his wife, Rhoda. Nussbaum received his MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, graduating first in his class. He trained in internal medicine at Stanford University and Massachusetts General Hospital and in endocrinology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rhoda Kahn Nussbaum, his son Jeffrey, his daughters Cara (Scott Fudemberg) and Barrie (Dan Levine), six grandchildren, two nieces, Lisa and Jessica, and five grand-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Ila (John Falvey), brother Bruce Nussbaum, two surprisingly devoted cats, and several dozen jars of his homegrown raspberry jam.

One of his favorite sayings was that life was lived in three phases: learning, earning, and, through mentorship, teaching, and charity, returning. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dr. Nussbaum's memory can be directed toward the Nussbaum Family fund at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, the Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center Summer Institute, or to a charity of your choice.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center on Wednesday, September 29th.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
Martha's Vineyard Hebrew Center
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Sam lived up to his Father´s dreams for him. He even surpassed them. Now he can rest.
Toby Edelman
December 19, 2021
Toby Greenspan Zneimer & Lia Z
December 4, 2021
To Sam's Family, I am so sorry to learn of Sam's passing. I have not seen him since high school but once you knew Sam you did not forget him. Always smiling, respectful, smart, likable... you wanted to be his friend. He devoted his adult life to making a difference. How blessed you were to have him. I send you my deepest sympathy, Barbara Connelly Cohen
Barbara Cohen
School
November 23, 2021
I recently thought of Sam when he attended my engagement party in NYC in 1968 while I was attending NYU. . I knew Sam since I was 6 years old as he was a classmate at Hebrew school and later high school. He attended my engagement party in NYC in 1968 while I attended NYU-but lost touch. Its sad to hear of his passing but its great to see that his life had a very big impact with his family, patients and friends. Baruch Ashem to all!!! Douglas Jacobson
Douglas Jacobson
Friend
November 15, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Sam´s passing. Getting to know Sam and Rho on our 2019 Galapagos trip was an absolute treat. They are undoubtedly two of the kindest, most wonderful people we have ever met. Our thoughts are with Rho and the rest of the family in this difficult time.
Brian and Jayne Lasenby
Friend
October 3, 2021
Dear Rhoda Kahn Nussbaum and family, Accept my condolences over Sam's death. I knew Sam as a medical resident at MGH while I was training in general surgery. He was consultant to the surgical ward service and gave us many valuable consultations and teaching about medical problems. He was a particularly intelligent and nice guy. I remember him fondly and am sorry for your and my loss. Sincerely, Russell LR Ryan Md Marblehead, MA
Russell LR Ryan MD
Work
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing.
Melanie Kron
Other
September 30, 2021
Rhoda and family, your loss is inestimable. Sam was without doubt one of the loveliest people I have ever met. May his memory be an eternal blessing for all of you. My husband, Chuck Alston, and I send our most profound condolences.
Susan Dentzer
Friend
September 30, 2021
Rhoda, please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family... I was best friends with Sam throughout high school... I remember attending your wedding at the Pierre hotel in NYC.... I was ways very proud of my friendship with Sam throughout those years. I followed his success and we talked a few years ago....Although we did not stay connected, I always thought o my friendship wwith Sam, which did stay with me... To me this does fall under the Unimaginable.... Again my deepest sympathy and condolences... Respectfully, David Siller
David Siller
Friend
September 30, 2021
