Sanders, Samuella

March 29, 2022 beloved daughter of the late Jack and the late Rose Sanders; dear sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine Laiderman (late Stanley); dear aunt of Howard Laiderman (Bonnie), Barry Laiderman (Lisa), Steven Laiderman (Tammi) and Caryn Babich. Dear aunt and great-aunt.

Services: Visitation Thursday, March 31st, 12:30 p.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Stanley Laiderman Tribute Fund at United Hebrew Temple. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information and Live Stream link.