Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuella Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
12:30p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers

Sanders, Samuella

March 29, 2022 beloved daughter of the late Jack and the late Rose Sanders; dear sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine Laiderman (late Stanley); dear aunt of Howard Laiderman (Bonnie), Barry Laiderman (Lisa), Steven Laiderman (Tammi) and Caryn Babich. Dear aunt and great-aunt.

Services: Visitation Thursday, March 31st, 12:30 p.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Stanley Laiderman Tribute Fund at United Hebrew Temple. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information and Live Stream link.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.