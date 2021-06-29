Menu
Sandra Kilker Buschmann
Normandy High School

Buschmann, Sandra Kilker

Sandra Kilker Buschmann, beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, and grandmother and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 76. We are thankful that we are finally able to celebrate her life properly by gathering together on July 24, 2021, at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.

Sandy is survived by her daughter Julie Buschmann Wood (Jim) and her sons Jeffrey Buschmann (Heidi) and Scott Buschmann (Kelly). She was a doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren: Katherine Wood Goldberg (Mike), Jake Wood (Anne Marie), Jackson Buschmann, Reid Buschmann, Connor Buschmann, Andrew Buschmann, Haddon Buschmann, Price Buschmann and Emily Buschmann. She was also a devoted sister to Richard (Dick) Kilker (Barb), James Kilker (Helen), and Kathryn (Kathy) Welch (Jim).

Sandy was a 1961 graduate of Normandy High School in St. Louis and a 1965 graduate of William Jewell College. In the early 80's, she co-founded an image consulting and sales cosmetics business called Creative Illusions. By the mid-80's, she became a financial planner and established her own practice, which later became an affiliate of Premier Financial Partners. She excelled at this business, earning national acclaim as a top producer. She loved it so much that she never retired. Sandy's clients meant the world to her.

Believing in giving back to her community, Sandy sat on many boards, including the Endowment and Planned Giving Commission of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, where she served as a trustee and elder, the Legacy Board at Missouri Baptist Hospital and the Planned Giving Commission of John Burroughs School. Always generous, Sandy went out of her way to reach out to individuals in need.

Anyone who knew Sandy knows that her true loves were her family, the sun, and the beach.

Sandy battled various forms of cancer, but she never lost her passion, determination or her giving spirit. The family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff at the Cancer Center at Missouri Baptist Hospital for their warmth and dedication.

Services: A celebration of Sandy's life will take place July 24th at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 9-11. The Memorial Service will start at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church or and the Missouri Baptist Hospital Cancer Patient Fund.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church
MO
Jul
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My children, Gary, Cathy and Rob Silverberg, have fond memories of living in Creve Coeur Place. I was at a seminar at Mo Bap with Sandy several years ago and enjoyed reminiscing with her. She was a vibrant, lovely lady. May her memory be a blessing.
Linda Silverberg Sandmel
July 2, 2021
