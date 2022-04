Proctor, Sandra

(nee Dietz) 76, passed away March 26, 2022. Wife of the late Charles; mother of Brett (Marlene), Charles; sister of the late Judy (Jim)Thompson, Christine Bartoni, Mary (Ed) Gabrisch; grandma, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. Service at 3 p.m., John L. Ziegenhein and Sons (4830 Lemay Ferry Road).