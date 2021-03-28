Sandy was such a wonderful inspiration !!! She was someone very special in the whole world!! I'm glad she got to see me succeed in finally starting my family!! I regret not getting to stop by to visit her enough!... in my younger years ...sandy was like another mother to me about good advice!! But most importantly she was my friend!! And she quoted..." nathan no matter what u do or what goes on in your life ...please keep in touch with jamie because ur a good friend to her and the whole family" ..shes an angel watching us....thank u sandy!! I will miss u!

Nathan Vestal Friend March 29, 2021