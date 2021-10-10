Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra J. Thacker
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Thacker, Sandra J.

(nee Perrone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Thacker for 58 years; dearest mother of Rhonda Mendel, Debbi (Steve) Georgevitch, Dan Thacker and Donna (Scott) League; loving grandmother of Maddie, Lukas, Kristin, Stacy, Lindsay, Matt, Justin, Chloe, Sammie and Nick; proud great-grandmother of 10; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Thursday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Oct
14
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP Aunt Sandy. I am glad you are not suffering anymore. I will remember all the fun and sad times we had together. You were more like a sister to me than an aunt. I will always love you and will miss you terribly. Sending prayers and loving thoughts to Dan and the family. God bless!!
Kathy Francis
Family
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results