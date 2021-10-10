Thacker, Sandra J.

(nee Perrone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Thacker for 58 years; dearest mother of Rhonda Mendel, Debbi (Steve) Georgevitch, Dan Thacker and Donna (Scott) League; loving grandmother of Maddie, Lukas, Kristin, Stacy, Lindsay, Matt, Justin, Chloe, Sammie and Nick; proud great-grandmother of 10; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Thursday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.