May, Sarah Jane (nee Brennan)

Age 93, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 27, 2020, of natural causes. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years William Z. May, daughter Barbara May and son William B. May. She is survived by her children: Robert (Sharon) May, Aggie (Robert) Staebell, Joseph (Cindy) May, Marcie May, Mary (Mike) Steeno, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Sarah retired as manager of the Deer Creek DMV office after 20 years of service.

She was active in "The Marthas" at St. Justin the Martyr and Our Lady of Providence parishes and volunteered countless hours to the Bellefontaine Habilitation center.

Intensely proud of her Irish heritage, she assumed the role of family archivist with the passing of her aunt Mary Brennan. With several binders of photos, documents and memorabilia, she contributed articles to other historians and co-authored a book of Brennan family history.

Sarah was a devoted wife and mother, artist and musician.

The consummate grandmother, every Sunday was a celebration with all the kids and grandkids gathering at the family home for a wonderful home-cooked meal, a few beers, and lots of laughs.

Never a complaint and always calm but persuasive, she led by example and treated everyone like they were the only one in the room.

Sarah leaves a legacy of kindness and hope - guided by her upbringing and her faith, believing until her last breath that all people are "good". She was an amazing woman and a great inspiration to so many. Her family and friends are truly blessed to have had her in their lives for so many years.

Sarah was interred at JB Memorial Park alongside her late husband.

See www.kutisfuneralhomes.com for more details of Sarah's wonderful life.

Services: a memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 18, 2021, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church, 8866 Pardee Rd. 63123

Memorial donations to: Saint Louis ARC, 1177 N. Warson Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63132.