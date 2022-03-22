Menu
Sarah Elizabeth Vance
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Vance, Sarah Elizabeth

(nee Bell), Born August 28, 1936. Passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.

She met her beloved husband, Bernard M. Vance while they both served in the military. Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, daughters Rebecca and Ann Vance. Sarah left behind daughters Melissa Vance and husband Gregory Ziegenfuss, Susan Harper and husband Charles, and grandchildren.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, St. Louis, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
we have so many great memories of going to bud and Sarah's when we lived in St. Louis. Her laugh, accent...We always felt at home there. She was so kind and smart-always reading. we love you-Susan, Charles, Melissa and Greg...
nancy grover
Family
March 22, 2022
Melissa my most sincere condolences and sympathies to you Greg and your family. I will keep you and your Mom in my prayers.
Kieran Gutting
March 22, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May she rest in peace.
Asim and Linda Spahic
March 22, 2022
Love, Julie and Lisa
March 22, 2022
