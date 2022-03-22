Vance, Sarah Elizabeth

(nee Bell), Born August 28, 1936. Passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.

She met her beloved husband, Bernard M. Vance while they both served in the military. Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, daughters Rebecca and Ann Vance. Sarah left behind daughters Melissa Vance and husband Gregory Ziegenfuss, Susan Harper and husband Charles, and grandchildren.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, St. Louis, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.