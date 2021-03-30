Menu
Scott Francis Baumann
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Baumann, Scott Francis

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Rae Baumann (nee Merritt); dear father of Garrett (Erin) Baumann, Kate (Patrick) Lane and Bret Baumann; dear grandfather of Logan, Adalyn, Camden, Mia, Dillon and Audrey; dear son of Carol and the late Frank Baumann; dear brother of Rick, Frank and Tedd Baumann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend to many

Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friends of Kids With Cancer, 16 Sunnen Dr., Suite 161, St. Louis, MO 63143, www.friendsofkids.com or the Humane Society of Missouri. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park)
MO
Mar
31
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park)
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
So very sad to hear of Scotts passing. I was one of Scotts first customers when he went to work out of college representing a plastic bag company. He quickly became my favorite vendor and over 20 years I considered Scott a friend. He was a wonderful man. After I retired one of the few things I missed about work was having less contact with great people like Scott. He will be missed.
Charles Lang
April 5, 2021
Scott was a great person, teammate, and pitcher. Played baseball with him at Meramec. Sorry for your loss!
Bill Robison
April 1, 2021
Scott was a great man who loved his family and friends. He was so close and proud of his birthright family and own family in wife Karen high school sweetheart and their kids and grandkids and neighbors. Sorry you had to lose him at this age and so unexpectedly.
Steve & Mary Jane Swaney
March 31, 2021
Our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Karen and all your family.
Tom and Beth Simokaitis
March 30, 2021
Karen, Garrett, Erin, Kate, Patrick, Bret and all the family, We are so sorry about this unimaginable loss to your family. Scott was such a regular at the Naturals baseball game he felt like family to all of us. He will be so missed. Prayers to you as you navigate your future without him!! Vanessa, Matt, Drew, and Ali Keller
Vanessa Keller
March 30, 2021
Karen, I was so very sorry to hear about Scott and my thoughts and prayers are with you, Garrett, Kate, Bret, their spouses, your beautiful grandchildren, and all of your family. I know you will find comfort in your many years of such great memories. I still remember when we all went out in a limo before you moved to Michigan. It was such a great night with such great neighbors, who are great friends. Prayers and love to you, Kathy
Kathy Lewis
March 30, 2021
I´m so saddened by the news of Scott. He was such an awesome person and a great neighbor. My condolences go out to Karen and all the family.
Greg Lewis
March 30, 2021
