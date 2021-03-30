Baumann, Scott Francis

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Rae Baumann (nee Merritt); dear father of Garrett (Erin) Baumann, Kate (Patrick) Lane and Bret Baumann; dear grandfather of Logan, Adalyn, Camden, Mia, Dillon and Audrey; dear son of Carol and the late Frank Baumann; dear brother of Rick, Frank and Tedd Baumann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend to many

Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friends of Kids With Cancer, 16 Sunnen Dr., Suite 161, St. Louis, MO 63143, www.friendsofkids.com or the Humane Society of Missouri. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.