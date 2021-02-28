Choden, Scott A.

February 16, 2021. Beloved son of the late Ruben and the late Eleanor Choden; dear brother of Susan Plattner, Audrey Choden, and Juli Choden; loving uncle of Samuel and Benjamin Krauskopf and a dear friend to many.

He was loving and caring to felines, Bebe and Spanky . Scott was an exceptionally unique individual. He was intelligent, kind-hearted, generous and very loyal to friends and family. He was always quick with sarcastic wit and he certainly knew the value of self-deprecating humor.

Services: A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's memory may be made to the Humane Society of St. Louis.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE