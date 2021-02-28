Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott A. Choden
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Choden, Scott A.

February 16, 2021. Beloved son of the late Ruben and the late Eleanor Choden; dear brother of Susan Plattner, Audrey Choden, and Juli Choden; loving uncle of Samuel and Benjamin Krauskopf and a dear friend to many.

He was loving and caring to felines, Bebe and Spanky . Scott was an exceptionally unique individual. He was intelligent, kind-hearted, generous and very loyal to friends and family. He was always quick with sarcastic wit and he certainly knew the value of self-deprecating humor.

Services: A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's memory may be made to the Humane Society of St. Louis.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Audrey and Family, My condolences on the loss of your brother Scott. Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis Mo)
Wayne Rosenthal
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results