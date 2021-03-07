Fyffe, Scott A.

Wed., March 3, 2021. Beloved father of Bree (Mark) Karr and Chelsea (Nathan) Aldein; loving grandfather of Cooper and Charlie; dear son of the late Charles V. 'Chick' and Clara 'Genny' (nee Huett) Fyffe; dear brother of Todd (Laura) Fyffe; dear uncle of Todd Jr. (Jennifer) and Andrew Fyffe; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with details to follow. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National MS Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON Service.