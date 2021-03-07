Menu
Scott A. Fyffe
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Fyffe, Scott A.

Wed., March 3, 2021. Beloved father of Bree (Mark) Karr and Chelsea (Nathan) Aldein; loving grandfather of Cooper and Charlie; dear son of the late Charles V. 'Chick' and Clara 'Genny' (nee Huett) Fyffe; dear brother of Todd (Laura) Fyffe; dear uncle of Todd Jr. (Jennifer) and Andrew Fyffe; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with details to follow. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National MS Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Scott was my good friend. We shared a lot of good times together. I think about him often. He is greatly missed.
Mike Herzog
April 30, 2021
