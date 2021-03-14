Menu
Scott Raymond Hoffelder
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Saint Peters, MO

Hoffelder, Scott Raymond

"Scotty Rock," 55 years old, was laid to rest in Jesus on March 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. Together for 27 years and loving husband for 23 years to Teresa "Tracy" A. Hoffelder (nee Parker). Son of Patsy Hoffelder/Henderson and the late Harold Hoffelder. Dear brother of Richard L. Hoffelder (Theresa McMullen). Loving father of Jessica A. (David) Bradshaw, Toni L. (Christian) Castillo, and Sommer R. Hoffelder. Dear grandfather to Greyson and Mila Bradshaw and Leo Castillo. Also son-in-law to Ron (Maureen) Parker and brother-in-law to Dan Parker (Christy Wilds) and John Switzer. Dear nephew, cousin, friend, and southside brother to many. Services: Visitation March 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376. 636-875-1200 The family is accepting flowers. Charity donations may be sent to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his granddaughter, Mila Bradshaw. Charity donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of all others fighting cancer.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
So sorry to hear of this loss ! Prayers to the family of Scott .
Gerald Allison
March 20, 2021
