"Scotty Rock," 55 years old, was laid to rest in Jesus on March 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. Together for 27 years and loving husband for 23 years to Teresa "Tracy" A. Hoffelder (nee Parker). Son of Patsy Hoffelder/Henderson and the late Harold Hoffelder. Dear brother of Richard L. Hoffelder (Theresa McMullen). Loving father of Jessica A. (David) Bradshaw, Toni L. (Christian) Castillo, and Sommer R. Hoffelder. Dear grandfather to Greyson and Mila Bradshaw and Leo Castillo. Also son-in-law to Ron (Maureen) Parker and brother-in-law to Dan Parker (Christy Wilds) and John Switzer. Dear nephew, cousin, friend, and southside brother to many. Services: Visitation March 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376. 636-875-1200 The family is accepting flowers. Charity donations may be sent to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his granddaughter, Mila Bradshaw. Charity donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of all others fighting cancer.