I had the distinct pleasure of working with Scott in the very early years of our careers in the financial services industry through A.G. Edwards. Scott was always a joy to work with and be around. He was dedicated to his family, friends and work. Scott always made time to keep in touch and was very inclusive, he never let anyone be by themselves. I never heard Scott speak I´ll of anyone. His humanity will be missed.

Bryan A. McDonald Work October 15, 2021