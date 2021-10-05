Menu
Scott Edward Marcouiller
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Marcouiller, Scott Edward

on Mon. Oct. 4, 2021. Husband of Abby (nee Lenzen) and Father of Matt, Allie, & Luke. Memorial Mass Sat. 10/9, 10am Ste. Genevieve duBois. Visitation Fri 4-8pm Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Abby, Luke and family -- so sorry for your loss; I always had fun with Scott at our soccer games!
Patrick Zarrick
Work
October 16, 2021
I had the distinct pleasure of working with Scott in the very early years of our careers in the financial services industry through A.G. Edwards. Scott was always a joy to work with and be around. He was dedicated to his family, friends and work. Scott always made time to keep in touch and was very inclusive, he never let anyone be by themselves. I never heard Scott speak I´ll of anyone. His humanity will be missed.
Bryan A. McDonald
Work
October 15, 2021
Abby, I am so very sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and family.
Karen Coyle (SHC)
Work
October 8, 2021
So sorry to learn about Scott. I have fond memories of him from our days at Drake University and our fraternity, SAE.
Eric Haussmann
School
October 5, 2021
Dear Abby and children, Please accept my heartfelt condolences and prayers for Scott and the grieving family. May God our Lord see you through it all, Fr. Marco
Fr. Michael Marchlewski, S.J.
Family
October 5, 2021
Abby and Luke, We are so sorry to read of Scott's passing. We have very fond memories of Scott from attending all of the SLUH and club soccer games. We will pray for Scott and your family. May eternal light shine on Scott. With deepest sympathies. Chris, Mary and Chris Jr. Doehring
Chris, Mary & Chris Jr.
October 5, 2021
