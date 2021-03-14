Rivolta, Scott A.

Passed away suddenly on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of 52.

Loving husband of Kevin Moore; beloved son of the late Gary and Jackie Rivolta (nee Rieth); dear brother of Steve Rivolta and Stacey (Les) Bateman; dear brother-in-law of Todd (Laura) Moore; cherished uncle of Mike (Lena), Matt & Nolan Rivolta, Logan Bateman and Brayden & Autumn Moore; dear son-in-law of Glennon and Barbara Moore; dear cousin and friend to many.

If desired, donations in Scott's name may be made to The Human Rights Campaign at www.hrc.org

Services: Funeral, Wednesday, March 17th from 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; 63109, Visitation, Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com