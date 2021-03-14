Menu
Scott A. Rivolta
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Rivolta, Scott A.

Passed away suddenly on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the age of 52.

Loving husband of Kevin Moore; beloved son of the late Gary and Jackie Rivolta (nee Rieth); dear brother of Steve Rivolta and Stacey (Les) Bateman; dear brother-in-law of Todd (Laura) Moore; cherished uncle of Mike (Lena), Matt & Nolan Rivolta, Logan Bateman and Brayden & Autumn Moore; dear son-in-law of Glennon and Barbara Moore; dear cousin and friend to many.

If desired, donations in Scott's name may be made to The Human Rights Campaign at www.hrc.org

Services: Funeral, Wednesday, March 17th from 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; 63109, Visitation, Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Mar
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
17
Funeral
8:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
