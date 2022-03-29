Runyan, Scott

"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever".

March 21, 2022. Adoring husband and best friend of Kristi Deutsch Runyan. Loving father of Clay, Jake, and Charli Rose. Son of Pat Schwarting and Charles (Pamela) Runyan. Sister of Jill Sollin Strass, brother of Troy Schwarting, Tony Runyan, Chris Runyan and Chad Runyan. Beloved son-in-law of Lee and Gene Deutsch, Fran and Steve Zamler. Dear Brother-in-law of Kurt (Rachel) Deutsch, Kim (Gary) Bussard. Special Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and friend to all who knew him.

Scott was a prominent custom home builder in St. Louis. He provided a deep sense of security, generosity, and love to his family and all of those close to him.

Services: Private services were held. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI St. Louis, 1810 Craig Road, Suite 124, St. Louis, MO 63146. namistl.org

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE