Verbeck, Sean Michael

September 13, 1990 - December 14, 2021. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Michel Funeral Home, 5930 Southwest Avenue, from 4-8 p.m. SERVICES: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Martin of Tours at 10:00 a.m. Please go to www.michelfh.com for additional funeral arrangements.