Russo, Sebastiana V.

(nee Passanisi) Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie & Park, 63126) on Monday, January 10, 4-8 p.m. Then on Tuesday, January 11, from 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass time at 10 a.m. Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.