Aumiller, Shane R.

age 43, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, October 8, 2020. Shane is the beloved husband of Jeannie Aumiller (nee Geers); dear father of Eloise and Chase Aumiller; brother of Barry (Mercedes) Aumiller; son of Mary Jo Hancock and Robert (Barbara) Aumiller; son-in-law of Kevin and Connie Geers; brother-in-law of Robert Geers; and nephew, uncle, cousin, stepbrother and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Drive, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed via a Facebook feed link on the holyinfantballwin.org website. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Kesem SLU Chapter or Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis at 1058 Old Des Peres Rd, St. Louis, MO 63131. The family will receive friends at the church prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.