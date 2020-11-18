Menu
Sharon A. Oldani

Oldani, Sharon A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy (nee Wehrle) Oldani; loving sister of Karen (Donald) Hobbs; adoring aunt of Sarah (Mike) Stineman and Nick Hobbs; cherished great-aunt of James and Peter Stineman; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, November 21 from 12 noon until funeral service time at

1 p.m. Interment at St. Marcus Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
