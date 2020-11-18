Oldani, Sharon A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy (nee Wehrle) Oldani; loving sister of Karen (Donald) Hobbs; adoring aunt of Sarah (Mike) Stineman and Nick Hobbs; cherished great-aunt of James and Peter Stineman; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, November 21 from 12 noon until funeral service time at

1 p.m. Interment at St. Marcus Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association appreciated.