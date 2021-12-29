Barcal, Sharon L.

(nee Speck) Fri., Dec. 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Barcal; dear mother of Ruth Saunders and Valerie Straubmuller; loving grandmother of Matthew Straubmuller, Hannah Saunders, Sam Straubmuller and Sarah and Connor Saunders; dear sister of Carol (Don) Schmidt; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Sharon was a longtime church organist and retired teacher, spending many years in the Ritenour School District.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sun., Jan. 2 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Service at Hope Lutheran Church, 10701 St. Cosmos Ln., St. Ann, MO on Mon., Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. with visitation at church from 9-10 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Lutheran Church appreciated.

