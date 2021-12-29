Menu
Sharon L. Barcal
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO

Barcal, Sharon L.

(nee Speck) Fri., Dec. 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald Barcal; dear mother of Ruth Saunders and Valerie Straubmuller; loving grandmother of Matthew Straubmuller, Hannah Saunders, Sam Straubmuller and Sarah and Connor Saunders; dear sister of Carol (Don) Schmidt; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Sharon was a longtime church organist and retired teacher, spending many years in the Ritenour School District.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sun., Jan. 2 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Service at Hope Lutheran Church, 10701 St. Cosmos Ln., St. Ann, MO on Mon., Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. with visitation at church from 9-10 a.m. Interment Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Lutheran Church appreciated.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
10701 St. Cosmos Ln., St. Ann, MO
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
10701 St. Cosmos Ln., St. Ann, MO
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
Dear Ruth and Valerie: My mom and I are sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of learning Sunday School songs from your mom. She always encouraged me to play the oboe during services at Peace as well. My mom and I are sorry we missed her service. Praying for you and your families. Take care, Carol and Becky Verble
Rebecca Verble
January 21, 2022
Sharon Barcal was one of the nicest, most intelligent and excellent people we knew. Years ago, we enjoyed many Friday afternoons meeting Don and Sharon after school at Borders for good conversation and coffee. Sharon was a wonderful friend. She always had answers to hard questions. She loved her church, her family and life in general. We miss her and wish her family God´s sweet comfort. Dave and Tove Waldmann
Dave and Tove waldmann
January 2, 2022
Dear Ruth and Valerie, I am sorry for your loss. Your mom was an amazing friend and co-worker. She was always the epitome of the term "lady." I enjoyed her company personally and learned some of my best teaching practices from her professionally. She went the extra mile to do what was right and helpful with those around her. I was thankful for her care to a friend of mine from Our Redeemer Church, Jackie Hudson. She mentioned your mom's care to her several times, always with gratitude. I wish I could see you in person and get an update on your lives since our days at Hoech. Unforturnately, Covid and my present health do not allow me to visit in person. Please know you are in my prayers for peace and wonderful memories of your mom. Sharon is missed and loved. Love and prayers always, Connie Burkhardt
Connie Burkhardt
January 2, 2022
Dear Carol, my deepest sympathy on your loss. I remember with fondness staying at your mom and dad´s house when Sharon & I were at WashU. We had such good times. I regret having lost contact over the years. To Ruth and Valerie, your mom was a wonderful, talented woman. May all of you find comfort in your memories.
Sally Dehner
December 29, 2021
