Sharon F. Branstetter
FUNERAL HOME
Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary
619 Rue St. Francois
Florissant, MO

Branstetter, Sharon F.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Dec 20,2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Branstetter; mother of Cathy Ronchetto, Jerry, Brian and Kevin Branstetter. Beloved sister, cherished grandmother, and great-grandmother. Beloved friend of many. Close friend of Bev and Carla.

Services: Visitation Thurs., 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Family assisted by Buchholz Valley of Flowers. The family requests contributions be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or St. Ferdinand, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1765 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, MO 63031.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
MO
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
MO
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary
