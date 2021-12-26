Branstetter, Sharon F.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Dec 20,2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Branstetter; mother of Cathy Ronchetto, Jerry, Brian and Kevin Branstetter. Beloved sister, cherished grandmother, and great-grandmother. Beloved friend of many. Close friend of Bev and Carla.

Services: Visitation Thurs., 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Family assisted by Buchholz Valley of Flowers. The family requests contributions be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or St. Ferdinand, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1765 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, MO 63031.