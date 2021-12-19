Condie, Sharon Reilly

a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully in her sleep on December 15, surrounded by family.

Sharon, lovingly referred to as Marmie by her grandchildren and friends, is survived by her children Elizabeth Condie Nix (Richard Lee Nix Jr.), Laura Condie George (Thomas Francis George II), and Laurence King Condie Jr. (Camalla Christine Condie) and her 15 grandchildren.

Marmie was born in St. Louis on August 27, 1943, to Edward and Edith Reilly. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated high school at Nerinx Hall. She was a devout Catholic and a loyal congregant at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue.

Marmie was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was a nurturer and a tremendous entertainer who regularly hosted holiday parties and large gatherings. She was an avid traveler who frequented John's Island and Nantucket. As she was an exceptional shot, she could often be found shooting skeet in high heels at Strathalbyn.

While she will be deeply missed by her family and friends, we are comforted in the fact that she is now with her parents Eddie and Edie in the loving arms of God.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, Clayton at Cella Road on Tuesday, December 28th at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Villa Duchesne or the Today & Tomorrow Educational Foundation.

