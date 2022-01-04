Menu
Sharon L. Easter
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Easter, Sharon L.

(nee Waller) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation Wednesday, 4-7. Funeral at Kutis So. Co. Chapel Thursday, 1/6, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National. www.kutisfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
6
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
I just learned of Sharon's death earlier today. Sharon was a really wonderful lady, who served all those with whom she worked. She went about her work with dedication, persistence and a quiet grace. Her even keel and sense of humor complimented her intelligence and intuition. What a great teammate she was in our CheckMark/Nestle Purina organization. She will be missed but not forgotten. My belated sympathies to Sharon's family. Peace.
Jim Lucas
Work
February 23, 2022
