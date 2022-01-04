I just learned of Sharon's death earlier today. Sharon was a really wonderful lady, who served all those with whom she worked. She went about her work with dedication, persistence and a quiet grace. Her even keel and sense of humor complimented her intelligence and intuition. What a great teammate she was in our CheckMark/Nestle Purina organization. She will be missed but not forgotten. My belated sympathies to Sharon's family. Peace.

Jim Lucas Work February 23, 2022