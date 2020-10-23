Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon Kay Bruno
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1943
DIED
October 17, 2020

Bruno, Sharon Kay

August 25, 1943 - October 17, 2020

Sharon K. Bruno (nee O'Rando), 77, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully Sat., Oct. 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Kathryn P. Munie and beloved granddaughter of the late Camille F. Callahan. Wife of Thomas R. Bruno. Beloved mother of Kathryn (Nicholas) Bruno Van Deven and Sarah (Kelly) Bruno. Dear grandmother of Callahan Van Deven. Dear mother-in-law, niece, cousin, and friend.

Services: Services in Sharon's honor for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marygrove, a residential program for economically disadvantaged children with mental health issues. marygrovechildren.org

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many great memories that I shared with Sharon. I wish she would have met with me when I was in St. Louis visiting. I did have many lengthy telephone calls with her which I will cherish. Love and prayers to her family.
Jacqueline Ryan
Friend
October 20, 2020