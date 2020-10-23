Bruno, Sharon Kay

August 25, 1943 - October 17, 2020

Sharon K. Bruno (nee O'Rando), 77, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully Sat., Oct. 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Kathryn P. Munie and beloved granddaughter of the late Camille F. Callahan. Wife of Thomas R. Bruno. Beloved mother of Kathryn (Nicholas) Bruno Van Deven and Sarah (Kelly) Bruno. Dear grandmother of Callahan Van Deven. Dear mother-in-law, niece, cousin, and friend.

Services: Services in Sharon's honor for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marygrove, a residential program for economically disadvantaged children with mental health issues. marygrovechildren.org

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com