King, Sister Sharon, (AKA: Mary Michelle) C.PP.S.

Thursday, May 7, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend (For details, https://www.baue.com/obit/).

Memorial Mass on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Assumption Parish, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366. Sharing of Memories will be held at 10:30 a.m. before the Mass. To watch a Live Stream of the Funeral visit:

www.assumptionbvm.org.