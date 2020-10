Pedtke, Sharon L.

Sun., Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 53. Beloved daughter of Margaret (nee Lukasik) and the late Louis R. Pedtke; loving sister of Victoria Schnur; adoring aunt of Michael and Matthew Schnur; our dearest niece, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Fri., Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m. with memorial service Sat. 9:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Church Cemetery in DuBois, IL.